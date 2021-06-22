Crisp County detention officer fired after allegedly bringing narcotics into jail

article

The Crisp County Sheriff's Office fired and immediately arrested one of its detention center officers, who is accused of helping bring drugs and cigarettes into the Crisp County Detention Center.

A sheriff's office spokesperson said 20-year-old Jhayvion Smith met 34-year-old Sasha Savage in the detention center parking lot where they "exchanged items."

The sheriff's office said Smith had worked as an officer for less than four months.

Jhayvion Smith is charged with bringing contraband across guard line to inmates, possession of a controlled substance, and violation of oath by public officer. (Photo courtesy of Crisp County Sheriff's Office)

Smith is charged with bringing contraband across a guard line to inmates, possession of a controlled substance and violation of oath by a public officer.

Savage is charged with bringing contraband across a guard line to inmates and possession of a controlled substance.

Sasha Savage is charged with bringing contraband across guard line to inmates and possession of a controlled substance.

"We have taken affirmative steps to address the severity of misconduct in this case. This agency and this administration will hold ourselves and our employees to the highest standards of professionalism. Any employee who tarnishes their badge or betrays the trust of the office will be dealt with swiftly and justly," stated Sheriff Billy Hancock

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the case, as is District Attorney Brad Rigby.

