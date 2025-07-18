Crews working to repair water main break on Covington Road

The Brief A major water main break on Covington Road involves both a 16-inch and a 36-inch water main, with crews working to assess and repair the damage. Residents may experience reduced water pressure or service interruptions; bottled water is available at Avondale Elementary School. Traffic control measures are in place around the work site; drivers should avoid the area and expect delays.



DeKalb County crews continued working Friday to repair a major water main break on Covington Road that was caused by a contractor installing fiber optic cables, according to county officials.

What we know:

The break occurred at 33 Covington Road and involves both a 16-inch and a 36-inch water main. The Department of Watershed Management said both mains remain isolated as crews assess the extent of the damage.

As of 10 p.m. on Friday, crews had identified the break in the 36-inch main and were working to secure materials needed to begin repairs, weather permitting.

Why you should care:

Residents in the surrounding area may experience reduced water pressure or temporary service interruptions while the repairs are underway.

What's next:

Traffic control measures have been implemented around the work site to ensure public safety. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and expect delays.

What you can do:

To assist residents, the county has staged cases of bottled water at Avondale Elementary School for those in need.

For updates or additional information, residents can contact the DeKalb County Watershed Department at dekalbwaterops@dekalbcountyga.gov or 770-270-6243.