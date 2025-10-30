Expand / Collapse search

Crews working to repair water main break on Covington Highway

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  October 30, 2025 9:31am EDT
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • Officials said the break happened early Thursday morning in the 3500 block of Covington Highway.
    • The county will begin distributing water at the Circle K near Redan Road at 10 a.m. Thursday.
    • Officials have not provided a timeline for when repairs will be completed.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews in DeKalb County are working to repair a 6-inch water main break on Covington Highway.

What we know:

Officials said the break happened early Thursday morning in the 3500 block of Covington Highway, near the intersection with Redan Road by the Circle K and Pendly Hills Shopping Center.

About 300 customers in the area are without water while crews make repairs. Drivers are advised to expect traffic delays in the area.

What's next:

The county will begin distributing water at the Circle K near Redan Road at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Officials have not provided a timeline for when repairs will be completed.

The Source: Information in this article came from a release by the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management.

