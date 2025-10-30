Crews working to repair water main break on Covington Highway

The Brief Officials said the break happened early Thursday morning in the 3500 block of Covington Highway. The county will begin distributing water at the Circle K near Redan Road at 10 a.m. Thursday. Officials have not provided a timeline for when repairs will be completed.



Crews in DeKalb County are working to repair a 6-inch water main break on Covington Highway.

What we know:

Officials said the break happened early Thursday morning in the 3500 block of Covington Highway, near the intersection with Redan Road by the Circle K and Pendly Hills Shopping Center.

About 300 customers in the area are without water while crews make repairs. Drivers are advised to expect traffic delays in the area.

What's next:

The county will begin distributing water at the Circle K near Redan Road at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Officials have not provided a timeline for when repairs will be completed.