Crews working to repair water main break on Covington Highway
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews in DeKalb County are working to repair a 6-inch water main break on Covington Highway.
What we know:
Officials said the break happened early Thursday morning in the 3500 block of Covington Highway, near the intersection with Redan Road by the Circle K and Pendly Hills Shopping Center.
About 300 customers in the area are without water while crews make repairs. Drivers are advised to expect traffic delays in the area.
What's next:
The county will begin distributing water at the Circle K near Redan Road at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Officials have not provided a timeline for when repairs will be completed.
The Source: Information in this article came from a release by the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management.