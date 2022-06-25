Crews searching for missing swimmer along Chattahoochee River

Officials say they are working to locate a man who went missing Friday night after swimming in the Chattahoochee River.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, the 27-year-old was attempting to swim across the river to a popular diving rock and was unable to stay above surface and began to go under/ The man's sister attempted to rescue him, but was unable to stay afloat and had to break contact.

Witnesses were able to give an approximate location of where the swimmer was last seen to the Cobb County Fire Department, who responded to the scene.

Game Wardens searched the area Friday night until nightfall, and then were back Saturday morning searching the area again with side scan SONAR.

