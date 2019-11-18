Crews save DeKalb County home after early morning fire

Officials are investigating an early morning house fire in DeKalb County on Monday.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue teams responded to a house on Rock Springs Road at around 6:40 Monday morning.

When they arrived at the scene, firefighters saw heavy smoke and flames shooting from the roof of the two-story home.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the right side, saving the remainder of the home.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.