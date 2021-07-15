Altercation at a Los Angeles County detention center under investigation

Authorities are responding to reports of a major disturbance stemming from an altercation at a Los Angeles County detention center Thursday afternoon.

SkyFOX was over Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic where the Los Angeles County Fire Department, law enforcement and multiple ambulances all responded to the major disturbance.

The City News Service reports the incident stemmed from a fight that broke out at the detention center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

