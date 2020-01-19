Crews investigating fire at SW Atlanta daycare

A decade-old daycare in southwest Atlanta has gone up in flames Sunday morning.

Atlanta firefighters were called to the Amazing Kids Academy on Sylvan Road after reports of a structure fire.

The owner's family told FOX 5 that they have been in that location for 10 years.

Thankfully, firefighters were able to put out the flames before the building became a total loss.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

Investigators are now looking into what could have started the blaze.