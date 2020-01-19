Expand / Collapse search

Crews investigating fire at SW Atlanta daycare

ATLANTA - A decade-old daycare in southwest Atlanta has gone up in flames Sunday morning.

The daycare had been at that location for 10 years. Now investigators are working to see what could have caused the blaze.

Atlanta firefighters were called to the Amazing Kids Academy on Sylvan Road after reports of a structure fire.

The owner's family told FOX 5 that they have been in that location for 10 years.

Thankfully, firefighters were able to put out the flames before the building became a total loss.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

Investigators are now looking into what could have started the blaze.