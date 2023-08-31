Crews battling house fire in South Fulton

Image 1 of 7 ▼

Firefighters are working to control what appears to be a major house fire in the City of South Fulton.

South Fulton Fire Rescue reports that the fire is off of Demooney Road.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the area where heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the structure. Most of the roof had been destroyed.

Officials say no one was hurt.

