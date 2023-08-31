Crews battling house fire in South Fulton
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Firefighters are working to control what appears to be a major house fire in the City of South Fulton.
South Fulton Fire Rescue reports that the fire is off of Demooney Road.
SKYFOX 5 flew over the area where heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the structure. Most of the roof had been destroyed.
Officials say no one was hurt.
