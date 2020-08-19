Crews battle massive apartment fire near Lindbergh

Fire crews are responding to a large apartment fire on Main Street in northeast Atlanta.

The fire was reported at 517 Main Street NE, near the Lindbergh MARTA station.

According to Atlanta Fire, all hands are working to put out the blaze, which has spread throughout the attic of the four story apartment building.

During the attempt to put out the blaze, the building partially collapsed, officials said.

There are no reports of anyone injured at this time.

