Crews battle house fire in Cherokee County

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services)

Firefighters with the Woodstock Fire Department are working to learn what caused a home to go up in flames.

The fire was reported Wednesday night on Dials Drive in the southeast region of unincorporated Cherokee County.

Crews arrived at the scene to find flames and smoke coming from the home. Fortunately the people that lived there were not home.

Firefighters managed to put out the blaze, but remained at the scene to help salvage anything that was left.

Dials Drive remained closed until firefighters cleared the scene. Residents were asked to avoid the area.

It's unclear if the home was ruled a total loss.