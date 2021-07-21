Firefighters battle flames at Family Dollar in Atlanta

article

Firefighters beat back flames at a Family Dollar in Atlanta on Wednesday.

Crews said the building at 2178 Campbellton Road is "heavily involved."

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn of any injuries connected to the incident.

Firefighters beat down flames at a business fire on Campebllton Road in Atlanta on Wednesday. (Photo: FOX 5 Atlanta)

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and captured smoke pluming from the building while firefighters deployed attack hoses.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

