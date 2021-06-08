Creating custom candles at unique Little Five Points shop

Are you a fan of the sweet scent of a Georgia peach? Or perhaps you like the rich aroma of coffee beans? Maybe you prefer smelling lavender and rose fresh from the garden.

Whatever your fragrance of choice, there’s a candle for you thanks to a unique family-owned business in Atlanta’s Little Five Points neighborhood.

We spent the morning working with wax at Bear and Honey Candle Co., which recently opened at 421 Moreland Avenue Northeast in Atlanta and is the creation of Valencia Nicholson and her children. Not just a place to buy small-batch and handmade candles, Bear and Honey is designed as a workshop space in which guests can make them, allowing visitors to choose from a variety of scents and containers to create a perfect custom candle. In-store experiences include a 30-minute candle class (starting at $28 per person) and hour-and-a-half private candle parties designed for groups of 10 to 14 people.

Custom candles may also be ordered online; visitors to the Bear and Honey Candle Co. website can choose their preferred wax (options include soy and coconut), wick (including cotton and hemp), and two scents – and owners say the candles will be created in-store and then shipped within four to five business days. Fragrance options include cotton and citrus, jasmine and honeysuckle, tobacco pipe, and coffee beans.

For more information on Bear and Honey Candle Co., click here – and click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting creative at this unique Atlanta hangout!

