Crazy sight! Raccoon gets stuck face-first in Santa Cruz roof

Animal rescuers in Santa Cruz helped rescue a raccoon that was in an unusual situation.

The Santa Cruz Animal Shelter said the animal chewed through the roof of a home on Monday in the Santa Cruz mountains and got stuck.

The homeowner called wildlife emergency services, and since time was critical, they told them to push the raccoon back through the roof so it wouldn't suffocate.

The advice worked.

The shelter said the raccoon was able to run off and join her babies.

Advertisement

Now, wildlife emergency services will help the homeowner set up a repellant barrier to "safely and humanely have mama and her kids move along to a more appropriate home," the shelter wrote on Facebook.