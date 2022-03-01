Crash traps elderly woman under vehicle at Atlanta hospital parking deck

article

An elderly woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a vehicle in the parking deck of an Atlanta hospital Tuesday.

Officials say the collision happened Tuesday morning at the parking deck of Piedmont Hospital on the 1900 block of Peachtree Road.

According to police, the woman was trapped under the vehicle after the crash.

Fire crews arriving at the scene found the woman unconscious and not breathing.

Officials say she is in very critical condition.

Atlanta police have not released the woman's name or anything connected to what led up to the crash.

