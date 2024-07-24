Pedestrian hit on Downtown Connector exit ramp, roads reopened

article

A serious crash involving a pedestrian shut down most lanes on the Downtown Connector early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on the northbound lanes of Interstate 75/85 just before the Pine Street and Peachtree Street exit.

Atlanta police tell FOX 5 that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near one of the interstate's exit ramps. Officials did not released the pedestrian's identity or current condition.

The crash caused heavy delays and shut down multiple lanes for a period of time, As of 8:50 a.m., all lanes have reopened.

Drivers should prepare for stopped traffic and use Interstate 285, Moreland Avenue, or Metropolitan Parkway as alternate routes.