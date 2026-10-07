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Officer taken to hospital after I-85 crash near Atlanta airport

FOX 5 Atlanta
Fulton County
Updated October 7, 2026 7:17 AM EDT Published October 7, 2026 6:10 AM EDT
Hapeville officer involved in crash
Hapeville officer involved in crash

Hapeville officer involved in crash

A Hapeville police officer was involved in a crash with another driver early Wednesday morning on Interstate 85 southbound near Sylvan Road and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The crash resulted in temporary shutdown of the interstate. 

The Brief

    • A crash blocked the main lanes of I-85 southbound just past Exit 75.
    • A Hapeville police officer was reportedly involved in the collision.
    • Drivers heading toward the airport were advised to consider Metropolitan Parkway or I-75.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - An officer was taken to a hospital after a crash involving a pickup truck on Interstate 85 southbound near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport early Wednesday.

What we know:

The crash happened just past Exit 75. The officer was alert when taken to the hospital. 

The crash, which was initially reported around 5:30 a.m., continued to disrupt the morning commute, with delays stretching back to Metropolitan Parkway at around 7 a.m. Traffic was being redirected to Sylvan Road.

A separate crash was also reported in the same area and described as a hit-and-run. It was unclear whether the two crashes were connected.

Drivers heading toward the airport were advised to consider Metropolitan Parkway or I-75 to avoid the backup.

What we don't know:

The condition of the officer and anyone else involved has not been released at this time. It is also unknown what led up to the collision. 

This is a developing story. Information above subject to change. Check back for updates. 

The Source

  • Information for the above provided by SKYFOX Traffic and police. 

Fulton CountyNews