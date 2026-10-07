Officer taken to hospital after I-85 crash near Atlanta airport
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - An officer was taken to a hospital after a crash involving a pickup truck on Interstate 85 southbound near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport early Wednesday.
What we know:
The crash happened just past Exit 75. The officer was alert when taken to the hospital.
The crash, which was initially reported around 5:30 a.m., continued to disrupt the morning commute, with delays stretching back to Metropolitan Parkway at around 7 a.m. Traffic was being redirected to Sylvan Road.
A separate crash was also reported in the same area and described as a hit-and-run. It was unclear whether the two crashes were connected.
Drivers heading toward the airport were advised to consider Metropolitan Parkway or I-75 to avoid the backup.
What we don't know:
The condition of the officer and anyone else involved has not been released at this time. It is also unknown what led up to the collision.
This is a developing story. Information above subject to change. Check back for updates.