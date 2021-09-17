Cpl. Daegan Page: Marine killed during Afghan evacuation to be laid to rest in Omaha

A U.S. Marine killed last month in a suicide bomber attack during the evacuation mission in Afghanistan will be laid to rest Friday in Omaha, Nebraska.

Corporal Daegan William-Tyeler Page served in the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment based at Camp Pendleton, California, and had planned to go to a trade school and possibly become a lineman after his enlistment ended.

Page, 23, was among the 13 U.S. service members killed in the Aug. 26 attack as troops were helping to screen Afghans and others at the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport. At least 169 Afghans were also killed in the bombing, as they struggled to get into the airport and on flights out of the country.

The funeral service, being held for family and friends, is set to begin at 10 a.m. local time at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and will be livestreamed for the public. A procession will follow to the Omaha National Cemetery where Page will be buried, according to the Omaha Police Department.

This undated photo released by 1st Marine Division, Camp Pendleton, shows Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska who was killed in the Kabul airport bombing on Aug. 26, 2021. (Photo by 1st Marine Division/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register v Expand

Page was raised in Red Oak, Iowa, and in the Omaha metro area, and joined the Marines after graduating from Millard South High School. He leaves behind a girlfriend, parents, stepmom and stepdad, four siblings and grandparents, the family said in a previous statement following his death.

"Daegan will always be remembered for his tough outer shell and giant heart," the statement said. "Our hearts are broken, but we are thankful for the friends and family who are surrounding us during this time. Our thoughts and prayers are also with the other Marine and Navy families whose loved ones died alongside Daegan."

A public visitation was held Thursday, drawing a long line of mourners paying their respects to the fallen Marine.

"He died helping people. He went above and beyond the call of duty," Scott Knudsen with the Patriot Guard Riders told FOX 42 News. Members of the Patriot Guard Riders attend the funerals of fallen U.S. military and first responders at the invitation of family.

Thousands of residents also lined the processional route last week when Page’s remains were returned to Omaha from Dover Air Force Base, Delaware.

In this handout photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, a U.S. Marine Corps carry team transfers the remains of Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page of Omaha, Nebraska, Aug. 29, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Page was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 1 Expand

Page and the other 12 service members killed were posthumously awarded a Purple Heart. Eleven Marines, one Navy sailor and one Army soldier were among the dead, and 18 other U.S. service members were wounded in the bombing, which was blamed on Afghanistan’s offshoot of the Islamic State group.

"We have been truly moved by the selfless generosity of the countless friends who have showed up at our houses armed with hugs and food and flowers," Daegan’s family previously wrote on a Facebook page dedicated to his memory. "We know people have planted flags in our yards, in their own yards, and even driven around with them in their golf carts – all for Daegan. We are humbled and uplifted by how many people are honoring him."

RELATED: Ramp ceremony held for 13 US troops killed in Afghanistan attack

Advertisement

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.