Video shows man running from Coweta County deputies during traffic stop

Dramatic video shows a wanted man running from Coweta County deputies after being pulled over for speeding.

Christopher Close was pulled over along Interstate 85 on Dec. 12 after Coweta County deputies say he was clocked at driving 90 mph in a 70 mph zone.

During the traffic stop, deputies learn he has a warrant out of Lowndes County for counterfeiting. The video shows deputies telling him about the warrant. Instead of allowing deputies to arrest him, he takes off.

The deputies are seen deploying Tasers, but appear to be ineffective. The video then shows Close cross into the concrete median, dodging oncoming traffic. He runs for a while and then attempts to jump over the 5-foot-tall median barrier, but falls down.

He was taken into custody shortly after.

No one was injuries.

Deputies say Close is charged with speeding and running from officers, as well as theft by deception and counterfeiting in Lowndes County.