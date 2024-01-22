Coweta County man bitten on the nose stabs man in the armpit, deputies say

article

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office is investigating a peculiar case in which a fight reportedly led to a nose bite and an armpit stabbing.

Officials say it happened at a house on Palmetto Tyrone Road on Jan. 19.

Matthew Griffin was found with a cut on his nose that he says came from being bitten by another man.

During the fight, Griffin allegedly stabbed the 45-year-old man. The man was taken to an Atlanta hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be released.

Griffin was also taken to the hospital, but was arrested after treatment. He was charged with aggravated assault and sent to the Coweta County Jail.