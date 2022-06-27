Video shows man slamming car into silo during high-speed chase in Coweta County

A motorist in Coweta County was arrested after a pursuit that reached speeds of 140 miles an hour. The driver ended up crashing into giant grain silos, deputies said.

Brandon Joseph, 22, of Conyers, was charged with speeding, felony fleeing and reckless driving.

Coweta County deputies pursue a vehicle at a high speed in a rural section of the county on June 24, 2022. (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

Despite being one of the fastest growing counties in Georgia, Coweta County is still very rural in places with pastures, split rail fences and grain silos. Perhaps no one knows that better than Joseph, when all three crossed his path at what deputies said was a very high-speed chase.

Deputies said they clocked Joseph at 111 miles an hour on Interstate 85 last Friday. They said when a deputy tried to pull him over, Joseph stepped on the gas big time. During the nine-minute pursuit, they said he fled at more than 140 miles an hour.

A car crashed into a silo in Coweta County ending a high-speed chase on June 24, 2022. (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

Leaving the interstate, running fast on dark country roads without headlights, they said it all caught up with Brandon Joseph when his car punched a hole in a farm silo along Smokey Road. Deputies said his car skidded into a pasture, through a fence and before hitting a grain silo.

Deputies said Joseph was not hurt badly in the collision with the big silo. They said he was checked out at the hospital and taken here to the Coweta County Jail.