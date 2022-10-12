Coweta County school placed on lockdown after pursuit

A police pursuit in Coweta County shut down a high school after the suspect went roaring through the parking lot and jumped from his car.

Deputies say that Andre Warner’s brake lights were not working, which is why they tried to pull him over this week. Deputies say, instead of stopping, Warner took off.

His SUV accelerated to speeds of 75 mph on neighborhood Newnan streets, deputies say.

"Through the pursuit, the offender vehicle jumped some railroad tracks. When it landed, two of the tires blew out. At that point, they were going 75 mph in a 35 mph zone. These are not roads to be going 75 mph on," said Sgt. Toby Nix.

Deputies say that Warner tried to shake off the pursuing deputy by turning into the Central Education Center, where students take career training. He jumped out of the SUV, and deputies say he tried to run away.

Deputies say the Coweta County school was put on a code yellow lockdown during the law enforcement activities.

Investigators say Warner’s driver’s license has been suspended four times.

"You don’t typically get people running in a vehicle pursuit or foot chase for a suspended license. I don’t know why this guy decided to run," said Sgt. Nix.

Warner is charged with felony fleeing and attempting to elude, open container, and driving on a suspended license.