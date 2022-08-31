Deputies: Woman seen stealing wallet at Coweta County Publix

article

Coweta County deputies are searching for a woman accused of stealing a wallet at a local grocery store.

Officials say on Aug. 23, the woman was caught on camera taking a wallet while her victim was shopping at Publix.

According to investigators, the woman then exited the store and went to a nearby Walmart and Lowes where she used the victim's debit cards.

Deputies say the woman was seen getting into the passenger seat of a white Toyota with no license plate.

If you have any information about the suspect's identity, contact investigators at 678-854-0022.