Coweta County officials warn of potential cloudy water as new transmission main launches

The Coweta County Water and Sewerage Authority (CCWSA) is warning about the possibility of encountering cloudy or discolored water as the new transmission main comes into service.

Despite the appearance, CCWSA says they assure that all parts of the new system have undergone rigorous microbiological testing, confirming that the water remains safe for human consumption.

County water officials issued an apology to its customers on Wednesday after a technical mishap led to a communication breakdown. The authority had intended to personally call 10,000 customers to inform them about the activation of a new transmission main in the southeast part of the county, but due to a server timeout caused by their phone carrier, the calls were made without the crucial message.

The authority encourages any residents experiencing unusual water coloration or pressure issues to reach out 678-877-0778 for assistance.