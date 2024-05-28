Convicted Coweta County child molester released from prison says he is 'addicted': deputies

Coweta County investigators say a Newnan man, who admitted to them that he is addicted to child porn, may be heading back to prison.

Aaron Jones Rhodes, 40, is a convicted child molester. He was out on parole after he was released early from prison, according to investigators.

Officials told FOX 5 they made a disturbing discovery during a search at his home last week.

"We found a couple of electronic devices, a cell phone and a tablet. The tablet that we did find on scene did have some images of child sexual abuse material," said Inv. Jason Brooks of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say in 2016, Rhodes was convicted of two counts of child molestation in Gwinnett County and was sentenced to 40 years in prison to serve 10, but got early release after serving just eight years. The terms of his release required polygraph tests and searches of his home. Investigators said he recently failed a polygraph test in which he was asked if he possessed child sexual abuse materials.

Investigators have charged him for four images, but said there were thousands.

"Thousands. Well over 1,000 in one folder. There were two thousand in another folder. And we have other devices to forensically exam," Brooks said.

Investigators said Rhodes told them that he was addicted.

Along with the four felony counts of child exploitation in Coweta County, he will also be charged with a parole violation, in which he likely will be sent back to prison to serve the remainder of his sentence for the 2016 conviction.