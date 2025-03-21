Coweta County mourns loss of public safety advocate Norma Haynes

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Norma Haynes Courtesy of Coweta County Sheriff's Office

The Brief Norma Haynes, known as the "Mother of Public Safety" in Coweta County, passed away on March 10 at age 87, leaving behind decades of service to local first responders and her community. Haynes was Coweta’s first female bailiff and founded the Newnan Coweta Public Safety Foundation, helping provide essential support and recognition to public safety workers. A lifelong Newnan resident, she was honored with multiple awards including the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association Meritorious Award in 2005 and Coweta County Citizen of the Year in 2022.



Coweta County said a heartfelt goodbye this week to one of its most beloved citizens, Norma Haynes, who passed away on March 10 at the age of 87. Known to many as the "Mother of Public Safety," Haynes leaves behind a lasting legacy of service, compassion and dedication to her community, according to Coweta County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Haynes made history in 1980 as Coweta County’s first female bailiff, paving the way for women in local law enforcement. She later founded the Newnan Coweta Public Safety Foundation, a nonprofit that provided resources and recognition for first responders throughout the county. One of her most well-known contributions was the annual Public Safety Appreciation Lunch, which became a community tradition.

The backstory:

A lifelong resident of Newnan, Haynes played a vital role in numerous community efforts over the years, including organizing the local celebration of the 1996 Olympic Torch Relay. Her work earned her several honors, including the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association Meritorious Award in 2005 and the title of Coweta County Citizen of the Year in 2022.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office described Haynes as more than just a supporter—they considered her family.

Funeral services were held this week as the community gathered to honor her memory. Haynes’ influence on public safety and community spirit in Coweta County is expected to endure for generations.

"Rest in peace, Ms. Norma," the sheriff’s office said in a statement. "Your legacy will live on in Coweta County forever."