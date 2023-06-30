They said it was 'sugar from a godly man,' but deputies say it was something else

Three people were arrested after the traffic stop led to a search for their pickup. They said it was sugar given to them by a godly man, but Coweta County deputies say it tested positive for meth.

A Coweta County sheriff’s deputy says he pulled over the Chevy S10 pickup on State Road 29 because the driver and one of the two passengers weren’t wearing seatbelts. It is part of the Click or Ticket campaign in Georgia. The deputy says the driver gave him consent to search the truck.

The deputy says Jennifer Snider had been clutching her purse, shaking uncontrollably and wouldn’t make eye contact.

When the deputy searched the purse, the video shows he found 21 grams of what tested positive for methamphetamine.

The deputy said Snider had an alternative story.

"She said that was sugar given to her by a godly man," said Sgt. Toby Nix,

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Coweta County deputies arrested three people during a traffic stop on June 30, 2023. (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office charged all three with possession with intent to distribute meth. The driver Rosenberry was also charged with misdemeanor pot possession for a bag and smoking pipe the deputy says he found in the center console.

More trouble for Jennifer Snider, the nervous one with the purse deputies say contained the meth. The sheriff’s office says that while undergoing a strip search at the jail, a detention officer discovered a glass meth pipe in a body cavity. Snider also was charged with crossing the jail guard line with drugs, a felony.