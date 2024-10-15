Coweta County man arrest at parents’ house, charged with child sexual exploitation

The Brief Coweta County man, Jordyn Riley Hintz, arrested for alleged possession of child pornography. Arrest made following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children; Hintz's electronic devices seized. Body cam video captures arrest at his parents' house; Hintz's mother expressed her displeasure during the incident. Hintz was released on a $26,000 bond; further charges may follow after examination of his devices. He is reportedly employed at a local grocery store in the Newnan area.



A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to the arrest of a Coweta County man for the alleged possession of child pornography.

According to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, Jordyn Riley Hintz is now without a cellphone, computer and Nintendo gaming system after they raided his home.

FOX 5 obtained body cam video of the arrest deputies say happened in his bedroom at his parents’ house last month. In it, an investigator can be heard telling him as he’s being handcuffed, that his mother is not happy with him, and she will allow him to speak to her on the way out of the house, and to jail.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office Crimes Against Children Unit says it began its investigation of Hintz after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The investigator says there was evidence that he possessed child sexual abuse materials or child pornography.

FOX 5 has been told that he works at a local grocery store in the Newnan area. Deputies say they have charged him with one count of child sexual exploitation.

Deputies say they seized all of his electronic devices, including his mobile phone, computer and a Nintendo Switch.

Investigators say they will conduct an examination of those devices and will file more charges depending on what they find.

Hintz has been released from the Coweta County Jail on a $26,000 bond.