Coweta County I-85 chase: Atlanta driver arrested after K9 Draco tracks suspect to unlocked car

By
Published  January 30, 2026 7:35pm EST
Coweta County
FOX 5 Atlanta
K9 Draco finds fleeing suspect hiding in unlocked car

K9 Draco finds fleeing suspect hiding in unlocked car

In Coweta County, a high-speed chase on Interstate 85 concluded with the dramatic arrest of 21-year-old Maral Davis. After deputies utilized a PIT maneuver to stop his vehicle, Davis fled on foot into a nearby neighborhood. He was ultimately discovered by K9 Draco sitting in the backseat of an unlocked car.

The Brief

    • A driver was taken into custody after a high-speed chase and a K9 track in Coweta County.
    • Authorities say it was a milestone arrest for a K9 handler whose K9 partner was killed in a similar scenario in late 2024.
    • Deputies have charged the 21-year-old driver from Atlanta.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A police chase on Interstate 85 in Coweta County ended with the arrest of a driver after a K9 tracked him through a neighborhood and found him sitting in the backseat of an unlocked car. The deputy and the K9 who made the arrest were featured on FOX 5 last year; this is a story of triumph over tragedy for both.

The backstory:

Coweta County Deputy Blaize Henderson and his K9, Draco, have been partnered since last year. It was tragedy that brought them together. In November 2024, Henderson was chasing a motorist who would not pull over. When the driver finally stopped, he opened fire on Henderson and his dog, Titan. Titan was killed, and Henderson received a minor injury.

Months later, in 2025, Henderson and Draco, a young K9, were paired. This week brought a similar scenario: a high-speed chase that, fortunately, did not end in gunfire, but with an arrest thanks to Henderson and Draco.

What we know:

The sheriff’s office says they pursued Davis and eventually stopped his car with a PIT maneuver. Davis then bailed and ran away. That’s when deputies turned to Henderson and Draco, who successfully tracked the man from I-85 to a nearby neighborhood. They discovered him in the backseat of an unlocked car, and Davis was taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office says this was an important win for both Henderson and Draco. Davis has been charged with felony fleeing and attempting to elude, as well as multiple traffic violations, including driving without a license. He remains in the Coweta County Jail without bond.

The Source: The Coweta County Sheriff's Office provided the details for this article. 

