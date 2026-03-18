Pot smell leads to wild high-speed chase on Coweta County interstate

The Brief A Coweta County deputy chased a driver after smelling marijuana coming from his car on the interstate. The driver eventually stopped in the highway travel lanes and prompted the deputy to draw his weapon. Demarcus Newson faces several charges after allegedly admitting he panicked and ate his marijuana during the pursuit.



A Coweta County man is facing multiple charges after leading a deputy on a high-speed chase and allegedly eating his marijuana before stopping on the interstate.

Deputy smells marijuana during interstate patrol

What we know:

A Coweta County deputy initiated a pursuit after smelling marijuana smoke coming from a vehicle driven by Demarcus Newson. The deputy noted the odor was strong enough to detect even with his patrol car windows rolled up.

Why the pursuit started and ended

What we don't know:

It is unclear exactly how long the high-speed chase lasted or the specific speeds reached on the interstate.

Demarcus Newson faces multiple charges in Coweta County after allegedly leading deputies on a chase and admitting to eating his marijuana to avoid its discovery on March 8, 2026. (Coweta County Sheriff’s Office)

Driver claims he ate the evidence

Timeline:

The deputy detected the odor of marijuana coming from Newson's vehicle.

Newson sped up, leading the deputy on a high-speed chase.

The driver ate the marijuana while fleeing, according to his statement to law enforcement.

Newson pulled his vehicle over in the travel lanes of the highway.

The deputy, fearing an ambush, drew his weapon.

Newson was taken into custody without anyone getting hurt.

Demarcus Newson faces multiple charges in Coweta County after allegedly leading deputies on a chase and admitting to eating his marijuana to avoid its discovery on March 8, 2026. (Coweta County Sheriff’s Office)

Hospital visit and criminal charges

What's next:

Following his arrest, Newson was taken to Piedmont Newnan Hospital for a medical evaluation. He was subsequently charged with fleeing and attempting to elude, obstruction, and tampering with evidence.