Coweta County deputies find 6 children in car after high-speed chase

The Brief Deputies said the pursuit began when they clocked a vehicle going 100 mph on I-85. At one point, deputies said, the driver swerved across lanes, forcing other vehicles on the interstate to hit their brakes. Deputies performed a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit and arrested the driver, identified as 27-year-old Santavia Walker.



Coweta County deputies said they got a big surprise after a high-speed chase on Interstate 85 ended with the discovery of six children inside the suspect’s car — only one of whom was properly restrained.

The backstory:

Deputies said the pursuit began when they clocked a vehicle going 100 mph on I-85. When a deputy got behind the car, the driver initially slowed as if to pull over before accelerating to more than 120 mph.

At one point, deputies said, the driver swerved across lanes, forcing other vehicles on the interstate to hit their brakes. The chase continued onto surface streets and through neighborhoods, where the vehicle reached speeds of up to 80 mph, deputies said.

Deputies performed a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit and arrested the driver, identified as 27-year-old Santavia Walker. That’s when they discovered six children inside the vehicle, five of whom were not buckled in.

Deputies said EMS evaluated the children at the scene and determined they were not injured.

What's next:

Walker faces numerous charges, including speeding, fleeing and attempting to elude, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, and five counts of child restraint violations.