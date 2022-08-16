Coweta County business owner charged with insurance fraud, theft

A Coweta County car repair shop owner faces fraud charges. Deputies say the woman billed insurance companies for work that was never done.

Deputies are encouraging victims to come forward if they too have been scammed by Courtney Jenkins Gour and Dirty South Diesel and Automotive. So far they’ve identified more than 40 victims. Some customers paid in advance for jobs that were either never started or completed.

Gour was booked into the Coweta County Jail charged with insurance fraud and theft by taking.

Coweta County deputies say they started taking reports back in January of victims who say Gour’s repair shop was supposed to repair their vehicles, but never did. Deputies say some small business owners who depended on their diesel trucks have gone under while waiting for repairs that never happened.

Deputies say one insurance company paid $50,000 for truck repair, only to find that the truck had been sitting at the businesses for almost a year and was never fixed.

It’s a joint investigation between the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, Newnan Police Department, and the Georgia Insurance and Fire Safety Commissioner.

They say Gour has recently operated three local businesses: Dirty South Diesel, Dirty South Diesel and Automotive and Dirty South Diesel and Custom. There may be businesses outside of Georgia as well.

Customer of Dirty South Diesel who believe they were ripped off should contact the sheriff’s office, investigator say. Because of the many potential victims, investigators say they are turning all the cases over to the district attorney's office for future indictments.