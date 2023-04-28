High-speed motorcycle chase goes off-road through Coweta County church property

A Lutherville man led Coweta County deputies on a wild police chase, taking his motorcycle with deputies close behind, off-road including through a church property.

It also started when Coweta County deputies responded to a home where a 911 caller had reported a domestic disturbance.

"As one deputy was turning into the driveway from one direction, another deputy spotted another motorcycle leaving from another direction. So, turned around on that motorcycle, realized it had no working lights on it, and initiated a traffic stop, to which the motorcycle did not stop," said Sgt. Toby Nix.

Video released by the sheriff’s office shows the harrowing ordeal. The operator of the motorcycle, later identified as David Cooper, took the bike through the property of Brexton Road Baptist Church and then continued through a few backyards as well nearby.

At one point in the chase, deputies say a female passenger, who was not wearing a helmet, had fallen off the back of David Cooper’s motorcycle. She was not badly hurt.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ A motorcyclist leads deputies on a high-speed, and at times, off-road chase through Coweta County. (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say Cooper drove his cycle into the woods and would ditch it.

The deputy not only located the motorcycle, but not far into the woods, found Cooper, who they say surrendered without further incident.

Deputies say they would learn later that David Cooper was wanted in Meriwether County for an aggravated assault charge and in Coweta County on weapons charges.

In addition to the previous charges, Cooper faces charges of fleeing from police, obstruction, failing to maintain lane, no taillight and probation violation.

He was booked into the Coweta County Jail.