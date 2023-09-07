Video shows drug suspect's arrest, deputies dangerous encounter with his girlfriend

A Coweta County couple is under arrest, him for drugs and her for allegedly trying to mow down the officers who were taking him to jail.

What started as a routine traffic stop turned into something much more.

Coweta County deputies say they found a backpack in Michael Isaac’s car that contained 91 Xanax tablets, 105 MDMA pills, as well as crack cocaine, weight scales and plastic bags for selling the drugs on the street. Investigators say they also located two handguns, one of which was stolen.

Deputies say when they tried to put him in cuffs, he ran and they stopped him with a Taser.

Deputies say Isaac’s significant other showed up at the traffic stop. Deputies informed her that he was under arrest. She became angry, and according to the deputies, at first drove off, but minutes later she came back and allegedly aimed her car at deputies.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Coweta County deputies say it started as a routine traffic stop, but ended with the arrest of a man for drug possession and the arrest of his girlfriend for attempting to run over the deputies. (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say she sped off. They say she later pulled into a driveway of a home and surrendered.

Deputies say they charged Isaac with possession with intent to distribute MDMA and Xanax. Investigators say he was a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. They say he was recently released after serving 18 years in prison.

Gabriel has been charged with obstruction and felony fleeing and attempting to elude.