'Cowboy Goodwill' rides into metro Atlanta ahead of Beyoncé’s shows

Beyoncé is bringing her Cowboy Carter energy to Atlanta this summer—and Goodwill of North Georgia is joining the celebration with a western-inspired shopping experience fans won’t want to miss.

Beginning May 9, select Goodwill locations across metro Atlanta will debut "Cowboy Goodwill," a limited-time fashion event inspired by Beyoncé’s latest album and tour. Each featured store section will showcase curated western wear, including fringe, rhinestones, bold hats, denim, and glam-ready pieces—all affordably priced and sustainably sourced.

Goodwill of North Georgia will get you Cowboy Carter ready with our new merchandise! The hats, the vests, the fringe, and more will be coming to our stores very soon to get you all concert ready!

The themed pop-up is designed to help fans channel their inner cowboy or cowgirl in style—whether they're gearing up for the show or just love a little country flair.

Participating locations include:

Buckhead

Northside

Piedmont

Decatur

Metropolitan Parkway

Fayetteville

Snellville

Morrow

Photos courtesy of Goodwill

Atlanta will mark the final stop on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour, which kicked off April 28 in Los Angeles. She is scheduled to perform four nights at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 10, 11, 13, and 14.

