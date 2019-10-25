Covington plant responds to state's request to temporarily cease operations

The sterilization plant in Covington which has been asked to shut down is responding to claims made by the state.

People living near the Becton Dickinson industrial plant raised concerns about a compound released from the plant.

A leak in September allowed the release of a chemical gas into the air for a week.

The state has asked the plant to shut down.

The plant's response to the lawsuit reads in part:

“Until it filed this lawsuit, Plaintiff Richard E. Dunn, Director, Environmental Protection Division, Georgia Department of Natural Resources never notified Defendant Becton, Dickinson and Company that it was violating either its Air Quality Permit, the Georgia Air Quality Act, the federal Clean Air Act, or any other environmental statute or regulation."

"In fact, prior to this lawsuit, EPD repeatedly informed BD that it was in full compliance with its Permit and all applicable laws and regulations."

BD release its legal response to the request.

