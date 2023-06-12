Teen thrown from dirt bike, fighting for life on highway
Image 1 of 5
▼
Covington police say the 17-year-old biker was hit by a vehicle.
From: FOX 5 Atlanta
COVINGTON, Ga. - A teen boy who had been thrown off of a dirt bike in the middle of Covington Highway was found lying in the roadway with life-threatening injuries. Officers are investigating the incident.
Covington police say the 17-year-old biker had been hit by another vehicle where the highway overlaps I-285 around 8 p.m. on Monday.
That driver stayed at the scene for the investigation with the Traffic Specialist Unit.
Covington police say the 17-year-old biker was hit by a vehicle. (FOX 5 Atlanta)
The teen was taken to a nearby hospital where he's fighting for recovery.
The cause for the collision is still under investigation.