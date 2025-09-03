COVID vaccine eligibility changes in Georgia

article

The Brief FDA authorizes COVID vaccines for people 65 and older. Younger Georgians must have underlying conditions for shots. CVS and Walgreens add new requirements for vaccinations.



There are new rules this week for who can get a COVID-19 vaccine in Georgia, according to Georgia Recorder.

The FDA has authorized vaccines for people over 65, while younger residents are eligible only if they have certain underlying conditions.

CVS is requiring prescriptions for the vaccine in a dozen states, including Georgia. At Walgreens, an appointment is required.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has its own procedures for distributing doses.