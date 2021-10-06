COVID-19 vaccine linked to reduction in US senior deaths, HHS says

Expand / Collapse search
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 
News
FOX TV Digital Team

WASHINGTON - With more than 83% of U.S. adults aged 65 and older vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, a new study suggests vaccines have reduced COVID-19 infections and deaths in seniors. 

According to the study published by the Department of Health and Human Services, the purpose of the research was to identify associations between COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths among Medicare fee-for-service (FFS) beneficiaries and the proportion of the population fully vaccinated at the county-level between January and May 2021. 

Researchers used a combination of person-level Medicare FFS claims and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data on county-level vaccination rates. 

The results showed an estimated net reduction in infections, hospitalizations and deaths among all 62.7 million Medicare beneficiaries associated with the first five months of the U.S.‘s COVID-19 vaccine roll-out. 

"COVID-19 vaccines are a key component in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic," The study authors wrote. "Clinical data show vaccines are highly effective in preventing COVID-19 infections and severe outcomes including hospitalization and death." 

The results were associated with an estimated reduction of more than 265,000 COVID-19 infections and nearly 39,000 deaths among Medicare beneficiaries.

"We find an 11-12% decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths for every 10% increase in county vaccination rates, and a similar decrease in infections among Medicare beneficiaries," the study authors continued. 

The study comes after promising CDC data showing a steady decline in cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the coronavirus over the last month — likely from increased restrictions including mask-wearing, along with an increase in COVID-19 vaccinations among Americans. 

As of Wednesday, 77.9% of adults in the U.S. had received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 67.5% of American adults were fully vaccinated, according to data compiled by the CDC.

The U.S. introduced COVID-19 vaccinations starting in December 2020 after 20 million people had been infected and 352,000 lives were lost over the first nine months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The researchers noted nearly 80% of the deaths were estimated to be among persons 65 and older who were also Medicare eligible based on age. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles.