COVID-19 patient arrives at LAX in negative pressure isolation chamber

A 65-year-old resident from Orange County is back in Southern California after being diagnosed with COVID-19 while on the island of Aruba.

A private air-ambulance landed at Los Angeles International Airport Thursday afternoon.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

It is reported the patient was being carried in a special negative pressure isolation chamber. Staff onboard the plane were also wearing biohazard protective gear.

The condition, age and gender of the patient is currently not known.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.