Two people shot near Downtown Atlanta Waffle House, police say

A shooting near a Downtown Atlanta Waffle House sent two people to the hospital early Monday morning.

Atlanta police tell FOX 5 that they are searching for a gunman and a motive in connection with the Downtown shooting.

According to investigators, the shooting happened shortly before 1:20 a.m. Monday at in a parking lot across from the Waffle House off of Courtland Street.

The two victims, a man and a woman, flagged down an officer on Marietta Street to get help.

Police say the man was shot in the leg and the woman in the arm.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

At this time, detectives say they have not identified a suspect or what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact the Atlanta Police Department.