Court to hear lawsuit over Georgia student visa terminations

The Brief A federal court will hear a motion to temporarily stop ICE from revoking the student visas for more than a dozen college students on Thursday morning. The Georgia lawsuit alleges that ICE unlawfully used the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) to strip students of their legal status despite their continued compliance with visa terms. Attorney Charles Kuck, who is representing the 17 students, said his law firm has heard from hundreds of students.



The Trump administration's move to revoke over a dozen visas for Georgia college students will be the focus of a court hearing in Atlanta on Thursday morning.

Earlier this week, a group of 17 international students from schools like Emory, Georgia State, and the University of Georgia filed a federal lawsuit accusing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement of illegally terminating their student status without due process.

The backstory:

The speed and scope of the federal government’s efforts to terminate the legal status of international students have stunned colleges across the country. Few corners of higher education have been untouched, as schools ranging from prestigious private universities, large public research institutions and tiny liberal arts colleges discover status terminations one after another among their students.

At least 901 students at more than 128 colleges and universities have had their visas revoked or their legal status terminated in recent weeks, according to an Associated Press review of university statements and correspondence with school officials. Advocacy groups collecting reports from colleges say hundreds more students could be caught up in the crackdown.

The Georgia lawsuit alleges that ICE unlawfully used the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) to strip students of their legal status despite their continued compliance with visa terms. The suit names U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and Acting ICE Director Tae Johnson as defendants.

The plaintiff's claim that the terminations were based on vague references to visa revocations or minor criminal background checks—some involving traffic citations, juvenile records, or dismissed charges.

Dig deeper:

The lawsuit cites multiple instances in which students received notice that their SEVIS records were marked "terminated" due to vague or inappropriate grounds. In many cases, students were told their status was revoked for being "identified in criminal records check," despite no formal charges, convictions, or deportable offenses.

One plaintiff, Jane Doe 1, a Colombian national and Division I athlete at Kennesaw State University, said her SEVIS status was terminated following a dismissed domestic violence charge. Another plaintiff, John Doe 3, a senior at Georgia Tech, was notified of termination days before graduation despite his only legal record involving a dismissed traffic charge.

"We have case after case after case exactly like that, where there is no underlying crime," said attorney Charles Kuck, who is representing the 17 students. He said his law firm has heard from hundreds of students.

"These are kids who now, under the Trump administration, realize their position is fragile," he said. "They’ve preyed on a very vulnerable population. These kids aren’t hiding. They’re in school."

ICE’s actions, the lawsuit claims, violated the Administrative Procedure Act and the Fifth Amendment’s due process protections. The plaintiffs argue they were not given prior notice or an opportunity to contest the terminations.

This is one of many lawsuits filed around the country over the recent move by ICE. On Tuesday, two graduate students at Montana State University, Bozeman, were granted a temporary restraining order by a federal judge in Montana, restoring their terminated legal status and shielding them from efforts to remove them from the U.S.

What's next:

The temporary restraining order will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Richard B. Russell Federal Building & United States Courthouse in Atlanta.

Following the hearing, civil rights organizations and the attorney will hold a press conference to address the court case and share additional information about the effect of the State Department's recent actions.

The Source: Information for this story came from federal court records, a press release by CAIR-Georgia, previous FOX 5 reporting, and the Associated Press.



