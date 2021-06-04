Couple arrested, charged in beating death of child

article

A couple has been arrested for the beating death of a young child in late May, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said.

Unchinna Myrick, 24, was arrested on Thursday. She was charged with felony murder, felony cruelty child first-degree pain, and misdemeanor cruelty child third degree.

Deputies said Cedric O’Neal Herring, 26, was arrested on May 30 and charged with felony murder and felony cruelty child first degree.

According to their arrest warrants, the child died from injuries sustained by beatings from Myrick and the child’s father.

Both were booked into the DeKalb County jail and are being held without bond.

