Country star Luke Combs teams up with Ford to donate $25G in guitars to vets managing PTSD

River Flood Warning
from THU 5:16 PM EDT until SAT 7:36 AM EDT, Rockdale County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:00 AM EDT until SAT 3:39 AM EDT, Clayton County, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
from THU 10:31 AM EDT until THU 11:31 PM EDT, Cobb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:29 AM EDT until FRI 3:54 AM EDT, Cobb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 10:24 AM EDT until SUN 1:42 AM EDT, Clarke County, Oconee County, Clarke County
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:00 PM EDT until SUN 7:06 PM EDT, Upson County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 2:42 PM EDT, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
River Flood Warning
from THU 12:41 PM EDT until FRI 8:45 PM EDT, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:13 PM EDT until SAT 1:21 PM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:27 AM EDT until THU 3:45 PM EDT, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Cherokee County, Cobb County, Cobb County, Cobb County, Cobb County, DeKalb County, DeKalb County, Forsyth County, Fulton County, Fulton County, Fulton County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Gwinnett County, Spalding County, Lamar County
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:00 PM EDT until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:53 PM EDT until SAT 2:46 PM EDT, Carroll County, Coweta County, Heard County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:33 PM EDT, Gwinnett County, Walton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 2:43 PM EDT, DeKalb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 2:53 PM EDT, DeKalb County, Fulton County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 8:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Clay County

Country star Luke Combs teams up with Ford to donate $25G in guitars to vets managing PTSD

By Gary Gastelu
Published 
Entertainment
FOX News
article

Combs won the 2019 CMA Male Vocalist and Song of the Year awards. (Ford)

Ford is teaming up with country singer Luke Combs to help veterans of the U.S. Military deal with post-traumatic stress disorder through music.

The 2019 CMA Male Vocalist and Song of the Year winner is helping Ford give $25,000 worth of instruments to vets through the Guitars 4 Vets organization, which promotes the use of music as a therapeutic method for PTSD.

Combs will appear in a TV spot ahead of Wednesday night’s CMA broadcast as he meets with one of the recipients and gives them a lesson.

“Ford has supported the military and veterans for nearly a century, and Luke Combs has paid tribute to the brave men and women of our armed services,” Ford marketing executive Mark LaNeve said in a release on the collaboration.

The donation is part of Ford’s Proud to Honor program, which last week launched a new line of military-inspired merchandise to raise money for the DAV and Blue Star Families charities.

The custom guitars being donated feature camouflage pickguards, Ford logos and the Proud to Honor name.

