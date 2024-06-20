Expand / Collapse search

Country singer Mark Chesnutt cancels Canton performance after emergency heart surgery

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 20, 2024 8:42pm EDT
Recording artist Mark Chesnutt performs during the Route 91 Harvest country music festival at the Las Vegas Village on October 3, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

CANTON, Ga. - Mark Chesnutt was forced to bow out of his scheduled headline performance at the River Rock Music Fest in Canton on July 27 due to a recent health scare.

Management for Chestnutt said the 1990s honky-tonk mainstay says he was hospitalized on Sunday after a show to undergo emergency quadruple bypass surgery. 

His scheduled performance in Canton would conflict with his doctor-ordered recovery period. 

The artist released a statement to his fans which reads: 

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce the cancellation of my upcoming shows. I send my love and gratitude to my family and friends, the band and fans for your understanding, prayers, and support, and look forward to seeing you all again soon at a honky tonk near you." 

A representative of the city of Canton, which hosts the annual event, pledged to find a replacement in the coming weeks.  

The event is scheduled for July 26-27 at Etowah River Park. In addition to live performances, the festival offers other free, family-friendly events, food trucks, craft booths, and a children’s activity zone. 

Past headliners include Bryce Leatherwood, Collin Raye, Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin, and Laci Kaye Booth. 