Counterfeit bills bust: Fake $100 bills lead police to Rome man

A Floyd County man faces several charges for printing and using counterfeit $100 bills. Rome police say those bills were used across metro Atlanta and even across state lines.

"We've had a lot of washed-out ones that have been re-printed to look like $20s, but this is the first time $100 dollar bills of this volume," John Walters, with the Rome Police Department, explained.

Police say a fake $100 bill was first spotted on January 28 at a Rome coffee shop. Investigators tied that bill back to David Gragg. According to police, a search warrant executed at Gragg's home on February 9 revealed the entire operation.

"In the process of serving the search warrant, we found other counterfeit bills, computers, laptops, printers, scanners, everything that he would need in order to produce more bills," Walters explained.

Police say Gragg's car has been spotted on flock cameras all across the metro in the last few weeks. Investigators tracked the fake bills in the Atlanta area and as far away as Cincinnati, Ohio.

David Gragg (Floyd County Sheriffs Office)

Gragg was arrested and now faces several charges, including forgery and possession of tools for commission of a crime.

"They were very, very authentic looking. It took a lot of examination to figure out they were counterfeit," Walters said.

"Look for all the security measures and whenever it's large bills be aware," he added.

The U.S. Secret Service has now taken over the investigation.