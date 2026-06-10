Cosm Atlanta turns World Cup into 'Shared Reality' experience

The Brief Cosm Atlanta is the highly-anticipated new immersive entertainment venue which officially opens today at Atlanta’s Centennial Yards. Cosm is known for its "shared reality" experience, using a massive LED curved display to transport visitors right into the middle of sports and entertainment events without the need for VR goggles or headphones. Cosm cameras in several host cities will capture exclusive angles during World Cup matches, made possible through a collaboration with FOX Sports and FIFA.



The best place in Atlanta to watch a World Cup match? Inside Atlanta Stadium, of course.

But for the matches not happening in Atlanta, there’s no better option than the 87-foot-diameter, 12K+ immersive LED Dome inside Cosm Atlanta.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours checking out the new immersive entertainment venue, which officially opens today at Atlanta’s Centennial Yards. So…what is Cosm? It’s really three distinct experiences under one roof: The Dome, Hall, and Deck. The Dome is the immersive part, surrounding guests with that massive "Shared Reality" LED curved display. Think of it like virtual reality without the need for goggles or headsets; in the case of World Cup matches, Cosm cameras in several host cities will capture exclusive angles, made possible through a collaboration with FOX Sports and FIFA. Want to know what a match feels like on the pitch? This is your chance.

The Hall is located right outside the Dome, and features another wall-to-wall LED display that will also show World Cup matches. It’s essentially a two-story sports bar on match days, with plenty of seating and food and drink service. And the Deck is a rooftop space which offers up a real-life view of Atlanta Stadium along with intimate seating areas and fire pits.

Cosm Atlanta follows popular locations in Los Angeles and Dallas, and Detroit and Cleveland will be home to future Cosm locations. The venue will open this evening with Game 4 of the NBA Finals, and will present the 2026 FIFA World Cup Mexico vs. South Africa match tomorrow afternoon. For ticket information, click here.

To be honest, it’s a lot easier to show you what Cosm is than to tell you about it, which is why we spent the morning showcasing the venue on Good Day. Click the video player in this article to check it out!