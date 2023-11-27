Cornelia man facing litany of charges after single-vehicle crash with injuries

article

A Cornelia man, Israel Valentine Ramirez, 36, has been charged and is now in custody with a bond set at $23,250 following a serious single-vehicle crash that left two individuals injured.

The crash occurred on Cannon Bridge Road, near the intersection with Old Cleveland Road, at approximately 7:48 p.m. Nov. 25. According to Sgt. Kris Hall of the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic (HEAT) Unit, Ramirez was driving the vehicle when it left the roadway, overturned, and led to serious injuries for both him and his passenger, Remington Bowling.

Ramirez faces a litany of charges, including serious injury by vehicle, driving under the influence, reckless driving, possession of an open alcohol container, driving too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane, and a seatbelt violation, as revealed by records from the Habersham County Detention Center.

Emergency services, including Habersham County Emergency Services Engine 12, Med 12, Med 21, Battalion 1, and Captain 1, along with the Cornelia Fire Department Engine 22, and units from the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office, swiftly responded to the scene.

Both Ramirez and Bowling were transported by ambulance to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville to receive medical attention. Bowling is also facing charges related to an open alcohol container and a seatbelt violation. Fortunately, a 36-year-old female passenger in the vehicle emerged from the incident unharmed.

Ramirez was booked at the Habersham County Detention Center early Monday, Nov. 27, where he awaits legal proceedings.