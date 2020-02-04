Coors Light will help cover fees for 1,000 people to adopt a dog for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is around the corner and Coors Light is offering lonely millennials a chance to get a new best friend.

In a survey conducted by the beer company, it found that 58 percent of young drinking-age millennials believe Valentine’s Day is overrated. So Coors Light is encouraging them to skip the lovey-dovey holiday and choose a four-legged pal instead – with at least $100 in adoption fees covered.

Coors Light will pay for the adoption fees of 1,000 dogs between midnight CT on Feb. 4 through 11:59 p.m. CT on Feb. 21. Anyone of legal drinking age who adopts a dog between those dates can receive $100 toward the fees.

To enter, text “COORS4k9” to 28130 with a photo of the adoption receipt. The receipt must show the costs, name of the adoption shelter, location and state, date of adoption between Feb. 4 and Feb. 21 and designate that you adopted a dog.

After a review, Coors Light will send $100 to the first 1,000 people. The person must have a Venmo account to receive the money, according to the rules.

People in Washington, D.C. and 43 states can enter. The following states are excluded from the promotion: California, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.