Cooper Rush expected to start for Falcons again in Week 2

The Brief Cooper Rush is expected to start Sunday when Atlanta hosts the Carolina Panthers. Michael Penix Jr. is still recovering from a torn ACL, while Tua Tagovailoa remains sidelined with an oblique injury. Rush threw for 143 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Atlanta’s season-opening loss.



Cooper Rush is expected to remain the Atlanta Falcons’ starting quarterback for Sunday’s home game against the Carolina Panthers, according to multiple reports and the team itself.

What we know:

There had been some hope that Michael Penix Jr. might be ready to return. The 2024 first-round pick participated fully in practice Wednesday and Thursday and split some first-team repetitions earlier in the week. However, he is still recovering from the torn ACL that ended his 2025 season and is reportedly not ready for game action.

Tua Tagovailoa, who was named Atlanta’s starting quarterback before the season, also remains sidelined. He suffered an oblique injury during practice before Week 1, forcing the Falcons to turn to Rush for the opener.

Rush looks to rebound after Week 1 loss

Rush completed 12 of 22 passes for 143 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Atlanta’s 20-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was also sacked four times.

Atlanta struggled to create big plays through the air. Rush averaged just 3.5 air yards per attempt and finished Week 1 with a 51.9 passer rating, the lowest among the league’s starting quarterbacks.

Sunday’s matchup could give Rush and the Falcons’ offense a chance to get back on track. Carolina allowed 59 points to the Chicago Bears in its season opener.

Atlanta is still searching for its first win of the season. Jack Strand is expected to serve as Rush’s backup if Penix and Tagovailoa remain unavailable.