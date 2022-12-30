1 person dead, another injured in fire at Cobb County home

An early morning house fire in Cobb County claimed the life of one person and sent another to the hospital Friday.

Officials say the fire broke out at around 12:30 a.m. Friday at the house on the 4000 block of Cooper Lake Court in Smyrna.

When firefighters got on the scene, they found the home covered with heavy smoke and fire and received a report that someone was trapped inside.

The battalion chief told FOX 5's Lindsay Tuman that firefighters found the person dead inside the home.

At this time, officials have not released the identity of the victim.

Crews also rushed a man to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. There's no word on his condition.

Officials are not sure what exactly started the blaze or where it started, but fire investigators are on the scene to take over once crews finish putting out all of the hotspots.